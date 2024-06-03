Love's New Initiative Fuels Team Members' Career Growth

"When we make the decision to hire someone, we intend to support them from the day they are hired until they retire," said Les Thompson, chief human resources officer at Love's. "By investing in the growth of Love's talented team, we meet them where they are in their learning and development journey while eliminating prohibitive cost barriers. Guild's comprehensive and industry leading opportunities align with our culture, and we are proud to continue to lead the way in benefits and career opportunities."

"Fuel Your Growth" will be available to team members after approximately 30 days of employment, provided they are in good standing with the company. The Guild Career Opportunity Platform will help team members visualize their growth and begin their learning journey by mapping a career path, the companies said.

The available education and skilling programs are designed for working adults and help employees balance work and learning simultaneously.

"We're honored to partner with Love's to help transform their workforce, address the talent needs of their business, and support their employees on their learning and career journeys," said Terrence Cummings, chief opportunity officer at Guild. "Love's stands out as an industry innovator, thinking big about how to harness opportunities and foster mobility within their workforce through a skilling strategy built for all employees."

Through the Guild platform, team members can:

Complete high school degrees and undergraduate degree programs;

Participate in bootcamps;

Obtain certifications; and

Expand how they connect with others through language learning classes.

Additional resources are available such as career services, one-on-one coaching support, and much more.

"A program through Guild aligns with my goals of furthering my education, which is important because it broadens my skill set and fosters creativity and innovation which allows me to contribute fresh ideas and perspectives in my Love's career," said Jacquie Stamps, IT portfolio management analyst for Love's. "Love's investment in my continued education is a personal commitment to my growth and signifies the company values me not just as an employee but also as an individual."

Denver-based Guild enables forward-thinking employers to invest in their employees, unlocking life-changing opportunities for personal and professional growth through education and learning programs, career development, and one-on-one coaching. The company is a certified B-Corp and Public Benefit Corp.

Headquartered in Oklahoma, family-owned and -operated Love's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 642 locations in 42 states. The company has nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe.