Maverik Adds to Digital Payments at the Pump

SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik — Adventure's First Stop partnered with fintech company Relay Payment to offer fleets and commercial truck drivers an enhanced experience when paying for fuel at Maverik pumps.

Relay offers drivers a completely digital fuel purchasing experience when paying directly at the pump along with other benefits, such as significant fuel discounts and pricing and route planning options available via mobile app, the companies said.

"We continue to rapidly expand our diesel fuel solution, bringing our digital payments to more truck stops and convenience stores throughout the country," said Relay CEO Ryan Droege. "This partnership gives our drivers additional options to seamlessly pay at the pump no matter their route. We're especially excited to partner with a brand like Maverik since they prioritize service and the truck driver customer experience in the same way we do."

When paying with Relay, fleets will be able to utilize the platform's negotiated discount or retain any pre-negotiated discounts already in place with Maverik. Relay's network will also provide them with contactless technology, controls, transparent fees and access to Relay's 24/7 U.S.-based customer support.

"Maverik is committed to delivering the best experience to our over-the-road customers on their road trip adventure," said Kerby Cate, director of commercial fuels marketing at Maverik. "Teaming up with Relay allows our current commercial customers to take advantage of its digital and convenient product, while also inviting Relay's driver network, who may be new to Maverik, to enjoy our best-in-class locations and save at the pump."

Relay first introduced its digital payment solution in 2019 in order to address long delays that could force drivers to wait hours for payment approvals and authorizations at warehouses. Fleets continuously adopted the platform, which now serves more than 350,000 drivers, 90,000 carriers and 1,500 truckstops.

Salt Lake City-based Maverik operates more than 400 convenience stores across 12 western states, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming — making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. Maverik doubled its network with the acquisition of Kum & Go in August 2023.

Maverik is No. 16 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.