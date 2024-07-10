Onvo Adds to Digital Payments at the Pump

Relay's fuel payments solution launched last year and is now accepted at more than 1,600 truck stops nationwide. When paying for fuel at Onvo or other locations accepting Relay, fleets and drivers benefit from:

A nationwide payment solution that protects companies from the fraud issues plaguing legacy fuel cards;

The ability to save on each gallon using Relay's negotiated discounts or a carrier's own negotiated discounts;

Relay's full suite of over-the-road coverage, allowing entirely digital payments for fuel, scales, lumpers and more; and

The company's 24/7, U.S.-based customer service team that answers the phone in an average of 30 seconds.

"We hear countless stories of fleets dealing with fuel card fraud, activation problems, locked and lost cards, and drivers getting stranded," said Relay cofounder and president Spencer Barkoff. "Since launching our fuel payments solution, Relay customers no longer experience card skimming fraud, operational headaches, or the poor service they received from other payment providers. We include multiple security features to ensure every fuel payment is protected. The bottom line is that when you pay with Relay, you don't use a card and don't have to deal with fraud."

Headquartered in Atlanta, Relay introduced its modern digital payment solution in 2019. Its payment network has continued to expand, allowing fleets to make fast and secure fuel, unloading, scales and other over-the-road payments at locations across the country. Relay is now trusted by 350,000-plus drivers, more than 90,000 carriers and 1,600-plus truck stops.



Founded in 1988, Onvo is a hospitality company that serves traveling motorists and truck drivers through a network of businesses, including 39 travel plazas and gas stations, 25 quick-service and full-service restaurants, and six hotels. Headquartered in Scranton, Onvo serves the communities of northeastern and central Pennsylvania and upstate New York.

The company recently opened its first Onvo-branded gas station, located in East Stroudsburg, Pa., marking the retailer's first foray into serving passenger vehicles with an Onvo fueling experience catered specifically to gas customers.