Love's Rolls Out Discounts for Professional Drivers

"Getting pulled over during a time of heavy DOT enforcement can be costly and time consuming, and we want to help prevent that while keeping drivers safe," said Eric Daniels, Love's vice president of total truck care. "Our DOT inspection and tire deals are just another way we're providing more value for customers while they're keeping a close eye on their expenses."

The CVSA International Roadcheck takes place May 14-16, as CVSA-certified officials prepare to inspect commercial motor vehicles and drivers across North America. This year's Roadcheck enforcement will focus on tractor protections systems, and alcohol and controlled substance possession.

Through partnerships with Daimler Truck North America and Navistar, Love's Truck Care and Speedco network is the exclusive light mechanical warranty repair provider for Freightliner and International trucks.

For more information on all services offered at Love's Truck Care and Speedco locations is available here.

Love's recently opened five new Speedco sites and completed upgrades to two existing maintenance shops. These investments add 23 service bays and 10 service trucks to the company's over-the-road preventive maintenance and total truck care network.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love's is a family-owned and -operated business with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 643 locations in 42 states.