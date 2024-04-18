What's In Store: ARKO Corp., Enmarket & Love's Travel Stops

ARKO Corp.

ARKO Corp. subsidiary GPM Investments LLC broke ground on a new Fast Market store at 1655 East Queens Creek Road in Gilbert, Ariz.

Scheduled to open later this year, the location will be a 5,600-square-foot convenience store, with a sleek exterior and spacious interior. Food and beverage service options will include bean-to-cup hot and iced coffee, Frazil frozen drinks, doughnuts, cookies, breakfast sandwiches, Nathan's hot dogs, Tornados, fried chicken, cheeseburgers, mozzarella sticks, chicken wings, and, for fas REWARDS members, the brand's signature $4.99 pizza and $2.99 Tyson chicken sandwich.

"We are very excited to open our 65th Fast Market store, featuring the items of which our company and family of community brands have become so proud," said Arie Kotler, president and CEO of ARKO. "This location will be offering many new menu items as we evolve our food service that we know our customers will love."

The new location will also feature more than 35 parking spaces, four electric vehicle charging ports and seven fuel dispensers, providing 14 gas fueling points and four diesel fueling points.