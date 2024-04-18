What's In Store: ARKO Corp., Enmarket & Love's Travel Stops

Love's Travel Stops
Love's Travel Stops opened a new location in St. Augustine, Fla., rebuilt an existing location in Troutdale, Ore., and cut the ribbon on five new Speedco locations.
The St. Augustine site is open 24/7 and offers fresh food and drinks, Love's-branded snacks and a Hardee's. The location adds 63 truck parking spaces to Love's network, along with four RV parking spaces.
The 24/7 location in Troutdale was rebuilt from the ground up and offers similar amenities, along with a Chester's Fried Chicken, 44 truck parking spaces and four RV parking spaces.
In honor of the grand openings, Love's donated $5,000 to a local nonprofit in St. Augustine, and split a $5,000 donation between Transformative Living Community International and Reynolds High School in the Troutdale area.
In addition to the five new Speedco sites, Love's also completed upgrades to two existing maintenance shops. These investments add 23 service bays and 10 service trucks to the company's over-the-road preventive maintenance and total truck care network.
The new and remodeled locations can be found next to Love's Travel Stops in:
- Nogales, Ariz. (new)
- St. Augustine (new)
- Waco, Ga. (remodeled)
- Michigan City, Ind. (new)
- Canton, Miss. (remodeled)
- Picayune, Miss. (new)
- Watertown, N.Y. (new)
These locations all offer tire, lube, light mechanical services, roadside services and Department of Transportation inspections for professional drivers and fleets.