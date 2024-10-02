Love's Rolls Out Auto Diesel Fuel Discount
Consumers can download the Love's Connect app for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. An account is required to access the discounts. Once set up, drivers can scan their mobile barcode or enter their phone number at the pump to save on fuel. Love's Connect also provides access to the best deals on snacks, drinks and fresh food at Love's locations.
Love's is also building out its infrastructure for travelers who hit the road in electric vehicles (EVs). The company was among the first retailers in North Carolina to receive contracts for EV charging stations from the state's Department of Transportation, as Convenience Store News previously reported. Love's first EV chargers in the state will be installed at Love's Travel Stop No. 308 in Marion.
Headquartered in Oklahoma City, family-owned and -operated Love's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 648 locations in 42 states. The company has nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe.