Love's Rolls Out Auto Diesel Fuel Discount

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops kicked off October with the launch of a new 15-cents-per-gallon discount on auto diesel, alongside its ongoing 10-cents-per-gallon discount on gasoline. Drivers can redeem the deal via the Love's Connect mobile app at Love's locations in 40 states.

The discounts reinforce Love's as a leading choice for fuel savings in the industry, according to the travel center operator.

"Every mile matters and so does every cent saved," said Nathan Woods, manager of loyalty and partnerships at Love's. "With our 10-cent discount on gasoline and 15-cent discount on auto diesel, we remain committed to providing great value at competitive prices. Our goal is to ensure that every visit to Love's is efficient and rewarding; helping our customers get back on the road quickly and affordably."

[Read more: Love's Joins Digital Fuel Payment Network]