Love's Rolls Out Auto Diesel Fuel Discount

Deals can be redeemed via the Love's Connect mobile app.
Angela Hanson
Love's fuel discounts

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love's Travel Stops kicked off October with the launch of a new 15-cents-per-gallon discount on auto diesel, alongside its ongoing 10-cents-per-gallon discount on gasoline. Drivers can redeem the deal via the Love's Connect mobile app at Love's locations in 40 states.

The discounts reinforce Love's as a leading choice for fuel savings in the industry, according to the travel center operator.

"Every mile matters and so does every cent saved," said Nathan Woods, manager of loyalty and partnerships at Love's. "With our 10-cent discount on gasoline and 15-cent discount on auto diesel, we remain committed to providing great value at competitive prices. Our goal is to ensure that every visit to Love's is efficient and rewarding; helping our customers get back on the road quickly and affordably."

Consumers can download the Love's Connect app for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. An account is required to access the discounts. Once set up, drivers can scan their mobile barcode or enter their phone number at the pump to save on fuel. Love's Connect also provides access to the best deals on snacks, drinks and fresh food at Love's locations.

Love's is also building out its infrastructure for travelers who hit the road in electric vehicles (EVs). The company was among the first retailers in North Carolina to receive contracts for EV charging stations from the state's Department of Transportation, as Convenience Store News previously reported. Love's first EV chargers in the state will be installed at Love's Travel Stop No. 308 in Marion.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, family-owned and -operated Love's core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 648 locations in 42 states. The company has nearly 40,000 team members in North America and Europe.

