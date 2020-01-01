Primera Technology's latest printer for the food and beverage industry, the LX610 color label printer/cutter, is the only desktop color label printer that combines high-res color label printing with digital die cutting, according to the company. Users can produce custom labels of any size or shape in just minutes. After each image is printed, it is cut to the desired size and shape. With easy-to-use software, users can print short runs of custom labels without any delays or die costs. The unit also can be used to produce samples, prototypes and short runs for test marketing.