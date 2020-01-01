Press enter to search
Close search

LX610 Color Label Printer/Cutter

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

LX610 Color Label Printer/Cutter

The unit enables users to produce custom labels of any size or shape in just minutes.
LX610 Color Label Printer/Cutter

Primera Technology's latest printer for the food and beverage industry, the LX610 color label printer/cutter, is the only desktop color label printer that combines high-res color label printing with digital die cutting, according to the company. Users can produce custom labels of any size or shape in just minutes. After each image is printed, it is cut to the desired size and shape. With easy-to-use software, users can print short runs of custom labels without any delays or die costs. The unit also can be used to produce samples, prototypes and short runs for test marketing.

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

ATM Link Cash Advance

ATM Link Credit Card Segmentation
Gold Medal Ready-to-Eat Popcorn

Gold Medal Ready-to-Eat Popcorn