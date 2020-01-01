MacFarms Macadamia Nut Snacks

Designed for "mindful indulgence," MacFarms' new line of on-the-go snacks pairs its macadamia nuts with classic and contemporary flavors. The new products combine the rich and buttery flavor of sustainably grown macadamia nuts with dark chocolate, caramel and coconut candy coatings. Choices include Caramel Sea Salt, Kona Coffee Dark Chocolate, Coconut Macaroon, and Milk Chocolate. Macadamia nuts are more nutritious than traditional snacks, making them the perfect treat to curb any craving, according to the company.