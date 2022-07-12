Riviana Foods Inc. launched its newest ready-to-heat microwaveable rice, Mahatma Ready to Heat Chipotle Jasmine Rice. Ready in just 90 seconds, the new Chipotle Jasmine flavor offers busy consumers the same convenience and quality ingredients as Riviana's other ready-to-heat varieties but introduces a spicy option using the smoky and subtle sweetness of the popular chipotle pepper for meals at home and on the go, according to the company. The Mahatma brand first introduced its Ready to Heat rice product line in 2019.