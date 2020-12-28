Majors Management Continues Growth With Eight-Store Acquisition

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Majors Management LLC has acquired eight convenience stores and numerous dealer supply accounts from Macon, Ga.-based OSAN Petroleum Co. Inc.

The deal further increases Majors' strong existing presence within the state, according to the company.

"This is Majors' ninth acquisition in the last 20 months and our third acquisition of 2020. Our team is thrilled to have worked with Bob Oswald and the team at OSAN to complete this transaction in less than ten weeks," said Majors President Ben Smith. "We welcome OSAN's customers to the Majors family, and we are always pleased to expand our presence in our home state of Georgia."

Founded in 1973, OSAN is a diversified fuels and lubricants distributor that serves various counties around Macon. It offers CITGO and Marathon fuel brands at its network of retail petroleum sites, and distributes both branded and unbranded fuel to a network of independent dealers. OSAN also distributes commercial fuels and lubricants to a wide range of customers throughout its trade area.

The transaction follows Majors' acquisitions of 185 retail fuel supply contracts from The McPherson Cos. Inc. of Birmingham, Ala., and 14 convenience stores and multiple dealer supply accounts from Regal Oil Inc. earlier in 2020, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"The addition of these sites to Majors' network is further evidence of our ability to close transactions quickly, efficiently and without disruption to the underlying businesses," said Marvin Hewatt, Majors founder and CEO.

PetroActive Real Estate Services LLC provided exclusive advisory services to OSAN for the transaction.

"We sincerely appreciate the opportunity afforded by Bob Oswald and his family to allow my firm to represent them and help facilitate a successful outcome," said PetroActive President Mark Radosevich. "Finalizing this transaction before the end of the year is a testament to the commitment and professionalism of both the OSAN and Majors teams, working to overcome obstacles in a dedicated win-win fashion."

Headquartered in Lawrenceville, Majors Management owns, develops and operates c-stores, as well as supplies fuel to nearly 800 locations together with its affiliates. Its markets include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.