Noble Roman's Boosts Presence in Convenience Channel

The pizza brand expects to reach 70 new nontraditional franchise unit openings by the end of the year.
Angela Hanson
INDIANAPOLIS — Noble Roman's Inc., franchisor and licensor of Noble Roman's Pizza and Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, is continuing the rapid pace of expansion for its nontraditional franchises, primarily in convenience stores and travel plazas.

The brand will open approximately 19 new franchise locations during the fourth quarter of 2024, including three new units for Majors Management LLC, for an expected total of approximately 70 new unit openings this year. Noble Roman's maintains an extremely diversified sales and new unit pipeline in addition to the multiunit Majors Management development agreement, the company said.

Noble Roman's noted that it is also building a significant backlog of new units to open during the first quarter of 2025. This includes several more Majors Management locations.

Convenience store developer and operator Majors Management LLC signed an agreement with Noble Roman's in late 2023 to develop 100 new Noble Roman's franchise locations, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Under the terms of the deal, Majors may develop the sites anywhere throughout the 48 contiguous states, but the greater concentration of locations will be in Texas, Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. In the future, Majors plans on expanding Noble Roman's beyond the initial 100 locations included in the current development agreement.

In addition to the growth in its nontraditional segment, at this point in the fourth quarter, Noble Roman's company-owned Craft Pizza & Pub locations are running a positive same-store sales increase compared to the same corresponding weeks last year, it reported. The company currently expects this trend to continue and expand during the remainder of the fourth quarter and into the first quarter of 2025.

Noble Roman's also intends to complete financing to replace its existing senior loan and the subordinated debentures, the company reported.

