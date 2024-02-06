Make a floor safety fashion statement!

Designer Series Grippy Mat is perfect when you value appearance as much as floor safety. Aesthetically pleasing mat is ideal for entrances, aisles, walkways and liquid hazard areas in Class A buildings, retail, hospitality, restaurants and architectural spaces. Available in four colors to complement almost any décor, these mats are made from 87% post-consumer recycled plastic, plus they’re highly absorbent and built to withstand moderate to high foot traffic to stay in place for up to three to six months. Designer Series Grippy Mat eliminates the hassles of rubber-backed mats because it weighs less, saves you up to 50% per year on rental contracts and has a lower environmental impact. Sticks to most commercial floor surfaces including concrete, vinyl, linoleum, ceramic tile, quarry tile and laminate flooring and can be cleaned with a broom, vacuum, mop, wet vac or floor scrubber. ADA compliant for wheelchairs and walkers.