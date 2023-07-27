Introducing MamaMancini's On-The-Go Cups, a product line of fully cooked and microwave-ready meals. They come in five varieties that are intended to tap into the nostalgic meals made by grandma. Flavors include Beef Meatballs, Turkey Meatballs, Chicken Cacciatore, Sausage & Peppers and Beef & Rice. According to the company, the recipes are all-natural, preservative and soy free, and contain no artificial ingredients. The packaging provides a 21-day shelf life from thaw. A refrigerated Feta & Olive Salad flavor is also available. Ten-ounce cups, or two servings, come with a suggested retail price of $5.99.