Press enter to search
Close search

Mamma Chia Protein Smoothies

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Mamma Chia Protein Smoothies

Varieties include Super Berry, Dark Cherry, Island Mango and Cool Watermelon.
New Chia Protein Smoothie Line

Mamma Chia is launching a new product line, Chia Protein Smoothies, which combines organic ground chia seeds with organic fruit puree and organic coconut cream. The creamy, coconut-based Chia Protein Smoothies offer 1,000 milligrams of Omega-3s from chia seeds, 12 grams of plant-based protein, and 4 grams of MCTs, according to the maker. The smoothies are available in four 10-ounce varieties: Super Berry, Dark Cherry, Island Mango and Cool Watermelon. With only 180 calories and 9 grams of sugar, Chia Protein Smoothies are also USDA certified organic, non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free and kosher, the company noted.

Other Popular Products

petrosoft

Petrosoft Enterprise
Caribou “Choose Real” Campaign

Caribou Coffee 'Choose Real' Campaign
Our Specialty Cookie Parfaits

Specialty Cookie Parfaits