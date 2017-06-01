Mamma Chia Protein Smoothies

Mamma Chia is launching a new product line, Chia Protein Smoothies, which combines organic ground chia seeds with organic fruit puree and organic coconut cream. The creamy, coconut-based Chia Protein Smoothies offer 1,000 milligrams of Omega-3s from chia seeds, 12 grams of plant-based protein, and 4 grams of MCTs, according to the maker. The smoothies are available in four 10-ounce varieties: Super Berry, Dark Cherry, Island Mango and Cool Watermelon. With only 180 calories and 9 grams of sugar, Chia Protein Smoothies are also USDA certified organic, non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free and kosher, the company noted.