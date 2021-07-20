"The Mandalorian" Novelty Candy Fans & Gummy Boxes

CandyRific is expanding its line of Star Wars-themed items to now feature characters from the hit live-action Disney+ series, "The Mandalorian." The expanded line includes novelty candy fans featuring the Mandalorian and Grogu, which come with fruit-flavored dextrose candies, for a suggested retail price of $5.99. Also available now are Star Wars Gummy Boxes in two styles: The Mandalorian, which features red and purple gummies shaped in the form of the Mandalorian’s helmet; and Grogu, which features Sorgan frog-shaped gummies in blue and green. Each gummy box has a suggested price of $2.99.