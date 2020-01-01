Manifesto Individually Wrapped Cookies & Bars

New from Sweet Street, Manifesto individually wrapped cookies and bars are designed to provide one-of-a-kind wholesome decadence with convenience, rooted in better-for-you ingredients and comforting flavors. Made with only pure cane sugar, cage-free eggs and sustainably grown chocolates, the Manifesto line includes seven individually wrapped desserts: Salted Caramel Crunch Manifesto Cookie; Sandy's Amazing Chocolate Chunk Manifesto Cookie; Zoe's Crush Manifesto Cookie (certified gluten free); Toffee Crunch Manifesto Blondie; Peruvian Chocolate Manifesto Brownie; Honduran Chocolate Manifest Brownie (certified gluten free); and Chewy Marshmallow Manifesto Bar (certified gluten free).