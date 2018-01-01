Manitowoc Indigo NXT Ice Machines

Manitowoc’s next generation of ice machines, Indigo NXT, offers a new level of simplicity, sanitation, energy efficiency and reliability in modular ice machines, according to the company. Indigo NXT machines incorporate a 2.8-inch icon-based easyTouch display into their modular cubers. Owner-operators always know the operating status of their machine by the full color status indicators on the display, and have one-touch access to asset information, service menu, reminders and alerts. They can also program the machine to be off during peak energy rates. Other features include: auto detection of key accessories; handy water usage settings; one-touch icon to locate a service provider; and a display lock feature to prevent unwanted tampering. All Indigo NXT machines exceed the new Department of Energy standards, and many are Energy Star 3.0 qualified.