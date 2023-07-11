MAPCO Earns Top Workplace Honors in Home State

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — MAPCO Express Inc. is being honored as a Top Workplace of Middle Tennessee by The Tenneeseean for the second straight year.

The annual Top Workplace lists are based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement and research partner Energage LLC. An anonymous survey measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization.

MAPCO was also named a Top Workplace USA earlier this year and in 2022.

"At MAPCO, our team members and drivers throughout the Southeast work in tandem with our Store Support Center in middle Tennessee to produce excellent customer service, an unparalleled culture, and a team that feels like family," said Frederic Chaveyriat, CEO of MAPCO. "We are proud to have been recognized as a top workplace by our employees, especially in the region we call home."

An equal opportunity employer, MAPCO offers all full- and part-time workers unmatched benefits and the flexibility to choose when and where they work, as well as how and when they get paid. MAPCO offers professional development opportunities, clear career paths and a priority to promote from within to provide an ideal toolbox for a dynamic, meaningful career path, according to the company.

Team members are also offered the opportunity to give back through MAPCO's philanthropic mission of supporting youth physical, emotional and mental wellbeing in the cities where they live and work.

Franklin-based MAPCO employs more than 3,000 members and operates more than 300 c-stores across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi. The company and its subsidiaries also operate ML Energy Transportation LLC, a fuel logistics business, which comprises 46 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts.

In April, it was announced that MAPCO would be purchased by Majors Management LLC and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. in two separate transactions.