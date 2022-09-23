MAPCO Hosts Hiring Day for Nashville-Area Stores

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — MAPCO is looking to bring on more associates in the greater Nashville area.

During a Hiring Day event, slated for Sept. 24, store managers will conduct on-site interviews across the convenience retailer's footprint in the market.

A variety of roles are available at MAPCO's Nashville stores, including retail associates, foodservice specialists, and managers. The company offers benefits for both full- and part-time team members as well as flexible scheduling.

MAPCO also offers professional development, clear career paths and a priority to promote from within, according to the company.

Applicants can visit their closest MAPCO c-store for additional details and available interview times. More information on MAPCO careers is available at careers.mapcorewards.com.

MAPCO recently debuted its Store of the Future concept, which showcases a revamped design and multiple technologically advanced features. According to the company, the updates will bring MAPCO to the forefront of c-store innovation as the brand reimagines convenience for its guests.

It first introduced its enhanced open floor plan with five stores in 2021, including its rebuilt Nashville flagship location.

The new design features touchscreen fountain beverage machines with more than 20 offerings, including ICEE and fresh coffee. They also include new food displays including roller grills, hot and cold grab-n-go options, gondolas of guests' favorite snacks, commonly needed household items, and a beer cave.

The updated interior includes expanded restrooms, with modern large-scale tiles and custom tile backsplashes, and bright, welcoming messaging throughout the store to guide guests.

The convenience store retailer was recently honored with a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by The Tennesseean daily newspaper. The annual list is based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization.

Franklin-based MAPCO operates more than 300 c-stores across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi. The company and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business comprised of 46 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving more than 125 accounts.

MAPCO is a subsidiary of COPEC, a leading South America-based retail company.