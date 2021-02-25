MAPCO Offers Employees Incentives to Get COVID Vaccine

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — MAPCO joined a growing list of convenience store retailers that are incentivizing employees to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Upon completion of both COVID-19 vaccines, hourly team members will receive eight hours of pay and salaried team members will receive eight hours added to their paid time off allotment.

This program impacts the lives of MAPCO's 3,200-plus workforce across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Virginia, Kentucky and Mississippi and ties back to the retailer's mission to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the communities it serves, according to the 340-store chain.

MAPCO CEO Frederic Chaveyriat battled COVID-19 back in December 2020 and has taken a firm stance to fight COVID-19 and educate his employees, the Brentwood-based company added.

MAPCO's announcement follows on the heels of similar moves by other convenience retailers.

Both Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's General Stores Inc. and Baltimore-based Royal Farms are offering a $50 Wellness Bonus to team members who receive the full COVID-19 vaccination dosage.

Royal Farms employees who receive the vaccine can get an official CDC COVID-19 vaccination sticker that they can wear at work if they choose to do so. The bonus will be offered through the end of 2021.

In addition, Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops became the first nationwide travel stop network to offer employees an incentive to receive the vaccine. The $75 covers all employees from the entire Love's Family of Cos., including Love's Truck Care and Speedco centers, alternative fuel provider Trillium, its commodity trading company Musket, the Gemini trucking fleet, and its hotels.