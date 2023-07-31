MAPCO Opens Second Checkout-Free Convenience Store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — MAPCO Express Inc. welcomed customers at its second checkout-free store.

Located in Nashville, the convenience store is powered by Grabango Inc. and allows shoppers to skip the line instead of waiting to check out.

MAPCO's first checkout-free store opened in Brentwood, Tenn., last December and uses the same Grabango platform.

"We're thrilled to bring Grabango's seamless checkout experience to additional Nashville customers who want quick and efficient visits," said MAPCO CEO Frederic Chaveyriat. "We are seeing an increasing number of our shoppers opt for this faster, convenient checkout option, furthering our commitment to offering MAPCO customers a 'Better Break' when they shop in-store."

A checkout-free technology provider for large-scale store chains, Grabango uses computer vision to eliminate two pain points experienced by shoppers: waiting in line and scanning items. By providing a more seamless checkout experience, Grabango's solutions can potentially boost shopper loyalty, reduce shrink and improve store operations, according to the company. Additionally, the easy-to-install system doesn't require shelf sensors, changes to store layout or product mix and can operate in large format stores.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with MAPCO with a second Grabango-powered store and to bring checkout-free shopping to more of their shoppers," said Will Glaser, Grabango CEO and co-founder. "Grabango is a true retrofit solution that simplifies shopping without burdening the retailer. Shoppers can pay with a credit card, debit card or use their mobile wallet."

Ranked as a Top Workplace USA for two consecutive years, MAPCO has more than 3,000 team members throughout stores in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Arkansas, Kentucky and Mississippi. The company and its subsidiaries also operate a fuel logistics business consisting of 48 tankers and a fuel wholesale and fleet group serving hundreds of accounts.

Majors Management LLC and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. will purchase MAPCO in two separate transactions, as Convenience Store News previously reported in April.