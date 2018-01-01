March Networks Hosted Video Solution

March Networks recently introduced a new software as a service (SaaS) offering for convenience stores. The secure, hosted service will deliver all the benefits of its Searchlight for Retail solution — including loss prevention, data analytics, and operational audits reporting — for an average cost of $4 a day. By integrating surveillance video with point-of-sale transaction data and accurate analytics, the software enables retailers to proactively detect fraud and theft, and reduce incident investigation times, according to the company. Searchlight for Retail as a service is hosted at Amazon Web Services for speed and data security, and managed by staff in March Networks’ secure Network Operations Center. It includes all software licensing, camera and recorder processing, health management, upgrades and administration. It also delivers user-defined reports and allows customers to schedule them to arrive automatically in their email inboxes. The reports include snapshot images and direct links to recorded video.