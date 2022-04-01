March Networks Mobile Order Pickup Solution

March Networks introduces a mobile order pickup solution for retailers and quick-service restaurants that alerts operators in real-time to customers arriving for curbside pickup. The solution uses a highly accurate, artificial intelligence-powered analytic available in March Networks' ME6 Series IP Cameras to detect vehicles arriving for pickup. When paired with March Networks' Searchlight for Retail software, the solution also allows businesses to capture data analytics on curbside deliveries. Retailers can now easily access Searchlight data on their smartphone or tablet with the company's Command Mobile Plus app. Using the app, retailers can see point-of-sale transaction data paired with surveillance video, investigate security alerts, and review thumbnail images from each of their cameras.