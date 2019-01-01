March Networks Searchlight Software Enhancements

March Networks Searchlight Software EnhancementsThe latest version makes it easier to uncover losses and compare key performance indicators.
March Networks introduced new capabilities in its Searchlight software. With the launch of this latest version, customers benefit from enhanced filtering and customization features that make it easier to uncover losses and compare key performance indicators from multiple locations simultaneously. The new capabilities include expanded fraud/loss detection reporting, enhanced transaction pattern detection, people counting with employee filtering, and personalized reports.