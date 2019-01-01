Marley Natural CBD products

Docklight Brands introduces a portfolio of CBD products that celebrates the life and legacy of international reggae icon Bob Marley. The Marley Natural line includes: three varieties of Marley Mellow Mood CBD tea (Herbal Honey, Peach Raspberry and Lemon Raspberry); two varieties of Marley CBD Wellness Shots (Berry Prickly Pear and Coconut Pineapple); four varieties of Marley CBD Chocolates (Sea Salt Dark, Jamaican Spice, Candied Ginger and Blue Mountain Coffee); and five types of Marley CBD skin care. By spanning several categories of convenience retail, the Marley line can help to reinforce the availability of CBD in the store, according to the company. The products come packaged in displayable cases with low price points, designed for easy trial for first-time CBD customers.