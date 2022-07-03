Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Topicals

The Martha Stewart CBD brand introduces a new line of CBD Wellness Topicals. Designed to improve daily well-being in specific ways, the line includes three products: Super Strength CBD Cream, designed for muscle recovery; Sleep Science CBD Cream, designed for better sleep; and Daily De-Stress CBD Cream, designed for stress management. Each product is formulated with market-leading levels of CBD, powerful co-actives and aroma technology formulated specifically for each need, all carefully balanced for optimal results, according to the brand. Each SKU is initially available in 20-milliliter, 50-milliliter and 150-milliliter package sizes.