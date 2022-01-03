MasonWays Commercial Grade Rhino Amenity Center

MasonWays' newest windshield washer refuse unit, the Commercial Grade Rhino Amenity Center, requires less servicing by the retailer due to its larger capacity for both washer fluid and trash than traditional units. Two 10-gallon washer buckets provide a total of 20 gallons of washer fluid at the pump. A separate 55-gallon inner refuse liner means fewer trips to the dumpster. The unit has an optional hand sanitizer, glove or towel dispenser built in. Custom colors and logos are available to align with company branding and add a more cohesive look to the forecourt.