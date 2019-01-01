MasonWays Molded Forecourt Products

MasonWays unveiled new molded products for the forecourt. The Mobile Water Caddy easily rolls out fluids to replenish washer buckets at the pump islands. The Locked Emergency Spill Centers keep equipment for dangerous toxic spills in one convenient location at the pump island or outdoors. The Indoor/Outdoor Stair Step display fixtures are super strong, impervious to weather and require no assembly. They are available in 3-foot and 4-foot options with two or three step risers.