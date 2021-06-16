MasonWays Windshield Service Centers

MasonWays' Dual and Single Windshield Service Centers come with optional, easy-to-change, slide-in signage poster frames for advertising and promotional sales. Posters create advertising visibility for drivers passing by, as well as those who have stopped to fuel their vehicles. The durable, economically priced units hold 58 or 116 gallons of refuse, and come with large-capacity water buckets and towel dispensers for convenience at fuel islands.