Maverik Celebrates National Burrito Day With Special Deals

SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik — Adventure's First Stop will celebrate National Burrito Day on April 6 by offering a standout deal of half-off all burritos using a Nitro loyalty card, with a limit of 10 per customer. Its popular BonFire burritos are made fresh in every store every day.

The convenience store retailer will also load up 1,000 randomly selected Nitro customers with a free burrito on their digital app in order to fuel whatever adventure their day has in store. Guests can check the app on April 6 to learn if they receive a burrito on Maverik.

The half-off BonFire burrito deal will be extended to Maverik Adventure Club loyalty members who present an upgraded Nitro card at the time of purchase. To become an Adventure Club Nitro member, guests simply need to download the Maverik app and join the club. Those who sign up for Nitro on April 6 will receive a free Bonfire burrito loaded to their Adventure Club account, which must be redeemed before receiving the half-off National Burrito Day offer.

Maverik's burritos are available across all stores in its 12-state footprint, allowing burrito fanatics to grab a breakfast burrito made with tater tots, scrambled eggs and a range of premium ingredients available in varieties such as chorizo (also known as Chorcheezo at Maverik), country sausage and smoked bacon. Additionally, serious burrito lovers may turn to the M.O.A.B. — the Mother of All Burritos — which offers huge servings of Black Forest ham, smoked bacon, sausage, eggs and tater tots.

Breakfast offerings are big business at Maverik, making up 10 of the top 30 items purchased with a 12-ounce Red Bull, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Lunch burritos offer a flavorful and substantial meal on-the-go packed into an 11-inch tortilla with options such as Beefy Cheese, Steak and Potato, and Buffalo Chicken Ranch.

Maverik's premium, hardwood smoked meats are worth getting off the highway for and will be available for a limited time featured in enticing burrito options, the company stated. The Burnt Ends Breakfast Burrito and the Burnt Ends & Tots Burrito, which feature burnt ends, eggs, potatoes, cheese and sauce will showcase the high-quality meats prepared with natural hardwood slow smoking, the richest smoky flavors, texture and natural juices.

Salt Lake City-based Maverik operates 400 locations across 12 western states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.