Maverik Crowns 'Happy Camper' Grand Sweepstakes Winner

SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik — Adventure's First Stop crowned the grand prize winner of the convenience store retailer's annual "Happy Camper" Grand Sweepstakes in partnership with Swire Coca-Cola.

Michael Smith of Kingman, Ariz., received a 2022 Mercedes Benz Sprinter Cargo Van, $20,000 in cash and a National Parks pass. Of the four finalists, Smith was selected the winner through a random selection process featuring four Coca-Cola flavors: Coca-Cola Classic, Diet Coke, Coke Zero and Sprite.

"I've been in the losing bracket my entire life with things like this so today is a new day for me!" said Maverik Nitro cardholder Micheal Smith. "It's hard to tell which drove the win — all my bonus Trail Points from purchasing Coke Zero along my road trip stops, or points from my Nitro card. I have my wife Charlotte to thank for entering our points — right away we're taking our three kids to Zion in Utah then Yellowstone in Montana, the firsts of many adventures Maverik is going to create for us!"

Three other finalists each received a year's supply of Coca-Cola products and a $500 Maverik gift card.

Coca-Cola kicked off this year's campaign with a limited-edition collector Coke can that celebrates the outdoors and honors Maverik's adventurous spirit. A custom 16-ounce Coca-Cola can that featured Maverik was launched across all of the chain's c-stores.

The "Happy Camper" Sweepstakes was part of Maverik's ongoing series of sweepstakes offering customers adventure-themed prizes throughout the year. In 2023, the retailer's sweepstakes series included:

Five total sweepstakes

Eight winners across five states

Five adventure-themed prizes totaling more than $385,000

Five brands represented in partnerships

So far in 2023, more than 130,000 customers have entered Maverik's sweepstakes, with 60.9 million trail points entered to win.

Throughout the year, Maverik's Nitro card and Adventure Club members have used their Trail Points to redeem entries in the sweepstakes and purchased qualifying Coca-Cola products to earn bonus entries. All Maverik customers across 11 states within Maverik's operating region, excluding California, can enter for a chance to win by submitting Trail Points and purchasing qualified products at Maverik convenience store locations.

With revenues of $3 billion, Draper, Utah-based Swire Coca-Cola USA produces, sells and distributes Coca-Cola and other beverages in 13 states across the American West. The company's territory includes parts of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Swire Coca-Cola USA is part of JS&S (Beverages) Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of John Swire & Sons Ltd.

Salt Lake City-based Maverik operates more than 400 convenience stores across 12 western states, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming — making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. Maverik doubled its network with the acquisition of Kum & Go in August.

Maverik is No. 16 and Kum & Go is No. 17 on the 2023 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.