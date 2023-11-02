Advertisement
Community Service Spotlight: EG America, Enmarket & Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Love's Travel Stops, MAPCO, Royal Farms and Volta Oil, among others, also gave back to their communities.
NATIONAL REPORT — Giving back through community service efforts and charitable donations is a positive force that keeps many retailers and suppliers of this industry moving ahead. On a regular basis, Convenience Store News highlights these philanthropic efforts in this special section.

Here are the latest company spotlights:

EG America

For the fifth consecutive year, EG America launched a campaign throughout its chain of more than 1,600 convenience stores to raise funds for Disabled American Veterans (DAV), a nonprofit organization that provides lifetime assistance to veterans and their families through a range of no-cost programs, such as benefits assistance and transportation for VA medical appointments

Throughout November, guests can donate $1, $5 or an amount of their choosing to DAV at checkout. Store brands participating in the campaign include Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill.

"EG America is honored to renew our partnership with DAV for the fifth consecutive year, raising funds to drive meaningful support for our nation's veterans," said John Carey, president of EG America. "This November, we invite our guests to join us in raising $250,000 to bolster the critical programs and services DAV offers to those who bravely served our country."

Enmarket

Enmarket reached a major charitable milestone by raising more $1.18 million in support of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Light The Night campaign over the last 11 years. 

For this year's campaign, Enmarket encouraged customers across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina to donate at checkout to benefit LLS. The 2023 initiative alone raised $142,350 to help fight against blood cancers.

The achievement was acknowledged at the annual Light the Night event in downtown Savannah, Ga., on Oct.13 

"Over the past 11 years, Enmarket's customers have joined with us in raising more than $1 million to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society," said Matt Clements, president of Enmarket. "Their support will go a long way to helping the LLS find a cure for leukemia and lymphoma, and we appreciate their generosity."

Light The Night is a series of fundraising campaigns that benefit the organization's support arm for research and patients. Participants in 140 communities across North America carry illuminated lanterns at events throughout the fall — white lanterns for survivors, red for supporters and gold in memory of loved ones lost to cancer.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Convenience store foodservice solution provider Krispy Krunchy Chicken donated more than 1 ton of food to support underserved communities in the Atlanta area.

Provided in the wake of its successful presence at the 2023 NACS Trade Show Expo, the company partnered with Goodr, a food waste management company that focuses on reducing food waste and addressing food insecurity, to facilitate the donation of 225 surplus meals and 270 pounds of food to men, women and children in need at The Shepherd's Inn and My Sister's House, both part of the Atlanta Mission.

In addition to the hot meals, Krispy Krunchy provided an additional 2,000 pounds of food and more than 1,800 meals to the Atlanta Community Food Bank. In total, the donated food will feed more than 2,000 individuals. 

"The work these organizations are doing is powerful, and we're honored to contribute to their impact in the greater Atlanta area," said Allison Shapiro Dandry, director of philanthropy of Krispy Krunchy. "We look forward to expanding our philanthropic footprint as we remain dedicated to serving those in need."

Greater Houston Retailers Cooperative Association

During the Greater Houston Retailers Cooperative Association Inc. (GHRA) 2023 Annual Trade Show, the titular organization, alongside Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, hosted a check presentation for the Houston Food Bank. 

Serving Houston and southeast Texas since 1982, Houston Food Bank provides access to 120 million nutritious meals in 18 counties through partnerships with 1,600 food pantries, soup kitchens, social service providers and schools.  

Totaling $40,000, the commitment was announced in September at the grand opening of the very first Kudos location in Huntsville, Texas.  

Established in 1999, the GHRA supports independently owned and operated convenience stores in the greater Houston area. It currently serves nearly 2,100 member locations and covers 37 counties across southeast Texas. Its family of brands includes Kudos, Big Madre Tacos y Tortas, GHRA Fuels and GHRA Warehouse and Distribution Center.

Love's Travel Stops

Musket Corp. and Trillium Energy Solutions, members of the Love's Family of Companies, raised $475,000 for Texas Children's Hospital during the chain's 10th annual Drive for a Child fundraiser. 

Since 2013, Musket and Trillium have raised more than $2.8 million for the hospital, a member of the Children's Miracle Network (CMN).

"We are grateful to have broken another fundraising record with the generosity of our amazing partner sponsors," said JP Fjeld-Hansen, executive vice president of Musket. "This year's event, held at TopGolf in Houston, included over 500 attending donors giving their time and monetary gifts to help raise funds to change children's lives and improve their health and well-being." 

The funds will be used to help patients like David, Texas Children's 2023 CMNH Miracle Child, who was diagnosed with neurofibromatosis type 1, a genetic disease that causes tumors to develop anywhere in the nervous system. Multiple specialists at Texas Children's Hospital continue to care for David and have played a key role in enhancing his health and quality of life, the company stated.

MAPCO

Convenience retailer MAPCO and music education nonprofit Music Will teamed up to mak eover a music classroom at the Smith Springs Elementary School in Antioch, Tenn.  

The one-day project launched with a celebratory assembly to announce the makeover to Smith Springs students and featured a performance from local Nashville, Tenn., country artist, Redferrin. 

During the assembly, MAPCO presented a $25,000 check to the CMA Foundation on behalf of Luke Combs and Whiskey Jam to support the organization's program of improving and sustaining music education programs across the country. Volunteers from MAPCO and Music Will then went to the classroom, overseen by teacher Danielle Taylor, to paint murals, assemble donated furniture and set up new recording equipment.  

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop kicked off its annual giving drive through two initiatives with hunger-relief organization Feeding America. 

"We understand food insecurity and hunger continues to face so many of our neighbors across our local communities," said Chuck Maggelet, CEO and chief adventure guide of Maverik. "That's why we're proud to team up with Feeding America again this fall to help support people in need,while offering an avenue for our customers to do so as well if they choose." 

Maverik first provided a $250,000 contribution to Feeding America before launching its annual Round Up Your Change program, which invites customers to round up their in-store cash and credit transactions to the nearest dollar or more to help support the organization's network of food banks. 

The chain's campaign will run through Nov. 30, with 90 percent of donations raised staying local to the community in which they were made. The remaining funds will go to support Feeding America's national organization. 

Royal Farms

Royal Farms hosted its 14th annual Charity Golf Outing, which raises money for local charities in the communities the company serves, on Oct. 23.

This year, the event's donors included PepsiCo, Utz Brands Inc. and Hopkins & Wayson, among others. Together, the organizations helped raise $261,000 in support of three nonprofits: Signal 13 Foundation, Living Classrooms Foundation and the St. Francis Neighborhood Center.

"It's always been a priority of ours to give back to the communities that have supported us throughout the years," said Royal Farms Director of Marketing and Merchandising Frank Schilling. "This event is a great way for us to do that, and we're so grateful to our donors and sponsors who make it possible."

Signal 13 serves as a financial first responder for Baltimore City Police personnel who experience unexpected financial hardships and personal emergencies. Living Classrooms helps provide access to more equitable education, workforce health, and wellness opportunities for in-need communities. The St. Francis Neighborhood Center raises awareness, brings change and enriches the lives of youth.

Tri Star Energy

White Bison Coffee, located inside Twice Daily convenience stores, hosted Coffee with a Cop Days at its locations across Middle Tennessee and North Alabama on Oct. 4.

Local officers attended the event where they enjoyed free coffee and could engage in conversations with community members. 

This is the third time White Bison Coffee held Coffee with a Cop events at various sites.

Founded in 2017, White Bison Coffee currently has 15 locations in the Middle Tennessee area and four locations in the North Alabama market.

White Bison Coffee is operated by Tri Star Energy, parent company to Twice Daily.

Volta Oil

Volta Oil presented a check of more than $170,000 to the Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association after wrapping up its 12th annual Purple Pump-Up Campaign. 

During the summer, the company's Rapid Refill Convenience Stores and Garrett's Family Market locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island gave guests a chance to contribute to the campaign either at the pump or within the store. Additionally, on June 20 and 21, in alignment with the Alzheimer's Association's The Longest Day fundraising and awareness initiative, a donation of 5 cents from every gallon of gas sold was allocated to support the cause.

"I am extremely proud of our store associates who, year after year, demonstrate that our company helps our neighbors who have been afflicted with this terrible disease," said Jim Garrett, chairman of Volta Oil. "I am especially grateful to our many customers and our dedicated supplier partners who, again, made our campaign very successful."

Garrett Family Market's Purple Pump Up is the largest cause-marketing campaign of its kind in the New England region to benefit the Alzheimer's Association, according to the company. Since the campaign began a decade ago, it has raised nearly $1.3 million for the organization.

