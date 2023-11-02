Community Service Spotlight: EG America, Enmarket & Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Enmarket

Enmarket reached a major charitable milestone by raising more $1.18 million in support of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) Light The Night campaign over the last 11 years.

For this year's campaign, Enmarket encouraged customers across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina to donate at checkout to benefit LLS. The 2023 initiative alone raised $142,350 to help fight against blood cancers.

The achievement was acknowledged at the annual Light the Night event in downtown Savannah, Ga., on Oct.13

"Over the past 11 years, Enmarket's customers have joined with us in raising more than $1 million to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society," said Matt Clements, president of Enmarket. "Their support will go a long way to helping the LLS find a cure for leukemia and lymphoma, and we appreciate their generosity."

Light The Night is a series of fundraising campaigns that benefit the organization's support arm for research and patients. Participants in 140 communities across North America carry illuminated lanterns at events throughout the fall — white lanterns for survivors, red for supporters and gold in memory of loved ones lost to cancer.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Convenience store foodservice solution provider Krispy Krunchy Chicken donated more than 1 ton of food to support underserved communities in the Atlanta area.

Provided in the wake of its successful presence at the 2023 NACS Trade Show Expo, the company partnered with Goodr, a food waste management company that focuses on reducing food waste and addressing food insecurity, to facilitate the donation of 225 surplus meals and 270 pounds of food to men, women and children in need at The Shepherd's Inn and My Sister's House, both part of the Atlanta Mission.

In addition to the hot meals, Krispy Krunchy provided an additional 2,000 pounds of food and more than 1,800 meals to the Atlanta Community Food Bank. In total, the donated food will feed more than 2,000 individuals.

[Read more: Krispy Krunchy Chicken Maps Out 'Aggressive Growth']

"The work these organizations are doing is powerful, and we're honored to contribute to their impact in the greater Atlanta area," said Allison Shapiro Dandry, director of philanthropy of Krispy Krunchy. "We look forward to expanding our philanthropic footprint as we remain dedicated to serving those in need."

Greater Houston Retailers Cooperative Association

During the Greater Houston Retailers Cooperative Association Inc. (GHRA) 2023 Annual Trade Show, the titular organization, alongside Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, hosted a check presentation for the Houston Food Bank.

Serving Houston and southeast Texas since 1982, Houston Food Bank provides access to 120 million nutritious meals in 18 counties through partnerships with 1,600 food pantries, soup kitchens, social service providers and schools.

Totaling $40,000, the commitment was announced in September at the grand opening of the very first Kudos location in Huntsville, Texas.

Established in 1999, the GHRA supports independently owned and operated convenience stores in the greater Houston area. It currently serves nearly 2,100 member locations and covers 37 counties across southeast Texas. Its family of brands includes Kudos, Big Madre Tacos y Tortas, GHRA Fuels and GHRA Warehouse and Distribution Center.