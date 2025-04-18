 Skip to main content

Maverik Officially Expands Its Reach to 21 States

In addition to opening two stores in Kansas, the convenience retailer continues to rebrand Kum & Go locations.
Angela Hanson
SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik — Adventure's First Stop added another state to the combined Maverik and Kum & Go footprint with the opening of two convenience stores in Garden City, Kan.

Marking the retailer's entrance into its 21st state, the 5,982-square-foot store at 50 East Acraway Ave. showcases truck and RV fueling lanes, an RV dump and a picnic area, while the location at 2601 East Mary St. features an auto fuel forecourt and a picnic area.

Both sites are now fueling adventures for customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays, the retailer noted. 

In states surrounding Kansas, Maverik is building on its rebrands of Kum & Go locations with continued progress across the region, the company said. It recently celebrated the completion of 40 Oklahoma rebrands during a Tulsa grand opening event that featured a $10,000 donation to the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. Additionally, in early May, Maverik will mark the completion of more than 25 rebrands in northwest Arkansas with a community event in Springdale.

Rebrands in Missouri and other regions of Arkansas are still in progress and scheduled to wrap up later in 2025. To date, Maverik has rebranded 180-plus stores across Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri since doubling its combined store count with the acquisition of Kum & Go convenience chain in 2023.

"As we establish the Maverik brand in Kansas and continue rebranding stores across the region, we're excited to introduce even more customers to the freshly prepared food, award-winning facilities and adventurous spirit that set Maverik apart," said Crystal Maggelet, Maverik CEO and chief adventure guide. "These milestones reflect our team's ongoing commitment to delivering an unforgettable c-store experience from the Midwest to the West Coast."

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Maverik fuels adventures from the Midwest to the West Coast. In 2023, Maverik acquired Kum & Go and together the two brands have more than 800 locations across 21 states.

