Maverik Shifts Kum & Go Rebranding Efforts to Wyoming

"I am honored to lead Maverik into this exciting new chapter," said Maggelet of the brand's recent expansion. "Our acquisition of Kum & Go has strengthened our position as a leading convenience store retailer, and I am proud of the progress we've made in integrating the two brands. Our focus remains on delivering exceptional experiences for our customers, supporting our team members and giving back to the communities we serve."

To date, Maverik has completed 97 store rebrands across Colorado and Utah. Its goal is to offer customers a unified, consistent experience across store food offerings, in-store experience, product selection, rewards programs, customer service and more, the company said.

At the Denver event, Maverik honored its significant expansion milestones with a $1 million donation to Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization. From this donation, $100,000 will be directed to Food Bank of the Rockies, the partner food bank that serves neighbors experiencing food insecurity across half of Colorado and all of Wyoming.

The contribution will support both Feeding America and local partner food banks in communities across Maverik's 20-state footprint, providing vital support to people experiencing food insecurity throughout the operating region where its Team Members live and work.

Lauren Biedron, Feeding America senior vice president of corporate partnerships, and Jennifer Lackey, Food Bank of the Rockies chief development officer, joined Maggelet for the $1 million check presentation and remarks.

The retailer plans to continue its focus on the growth and integration of the Maverik and Kum & Go brands, driven by Maggelet's leadership of nearly 15,000 team members across more than 840 stores in 20 states from the Midwest to the West Coast.

More information on Maverik's store rebranding efforts, including store closures and reopening schedules, is available at maverik.com/rebrand.

Salt Lake City-based Maverik is No. 11 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.