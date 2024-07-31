Crystal Maggelet Accepts Lead Role at Maverik

Crystal Maggelet plans to build on Chuck Maggelet's wins for the brand while bringing a renewed focus on people, philanthropy and culture to her leadership of nearly 15,000 team members, the company said.

"She'll continue to amplify Maverik's core values of being a Great Place to Work, great operator for its customers and a great growth company," Maverik continued. "She is currently leading the charge to deliver customers an elevated, differentiated, and adventurous c-store experience through the continued growth and integration of Maverik and Kum & Go brands' fuel, foodservice and in-store product offerings."

Crystal Maggelet brings extensive experience to her new roles. She founded Crystal Inn Hotel & Suites in 1993 and became CEO at FJM (then known as Flying J) in 2008. Her accolades include being named the national Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year for Family Business in 2018. She has also served on Maverik's board of directors for 12 years.

Under her guidance, Maverik's parent company has grown into a diverse portfolio of businesses, including convenience retailing, petroleum, healthcare and hospitality. Along with Pilot Corp. and Berkshire Hathaway, FJM was a joint owner of Pilot Flying J and Maverik.

When Chuck Maggelet's retirement was announced, Crystal Maggelet stated she was ready to keep the brand's momentum going.

"We'll continue to focus on having fun together, building the coolest convenience experience on the planet," she said at the time of Chuck Maggelet's announcement.

Salt Lake City-based Maverik acquired Kum & Go last year. Together, the two brands serve customers in more than 830 convenience stores in 20 states from the Midwest to the West Coast.

Maverik is No. 11 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.