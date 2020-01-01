MAXIMIZE MERCHANDISING SPACE

The U-Link Merchandiser is the top outdoor fixture to display the most needed and best-selling seasonal products such as beverage packs, winter fluid bottles and many more.

The unique profile of the U-Link showcases products for maximum visibility and ease of access to customers as they enter your store. Each U-Link single unit is 12”W x 24”D x 24”H and it is designed to link as many pieces as needed to create the desired and most efficient merchandising space.

The U-Link is made of strong plastic material to resist impact, extreme weather conditions and performs outstandingly in any environment, particularly at your store’s front door.

