MAXIMUM ENERGY / MAXIMUM ENERGY+CBD

OE.X POUCHES are Maximum Energy For Tactical Alertness.

50 mg of caffeine per pouch ✰ 4 Great Flavors: Mocha, Coffee, Wintergreen and Spearmint

No Tobacco/No Nicotine ✰ Antioxidants ✰ Won't Stain Your Teeth Like Coffee Pouches

 

OE.X+CBD POUCHES are Maximum EnergyCBD. 

There is nothing like OE.X+CBD on the market. Get the benefits of CBD and a Max Energy Boost! 

40mg caffeine per pouch AND 10mg CBD per pouch

4 Great Flavors: Mocha, Coffee, Wintergreen and Spearmint.

No Tobacco/No Nicotine ✰ Antioxidants ✰ Won't Stain Your Teeth Like Coffee Pouches

Request samples of OE.X and OE.X+CBD and we'll send you a free tin from one of our competitors so you can taste the difference and feel the additional caffeine.

A portion of the profits from OE.X and OE.X+CBD support outdoor and athletic programs for the children of deployed men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces.

For more info please go to https://minigreenenergy.com/

