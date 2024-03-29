Meet the 2024 Category Captain for Cigars: Cheyenne International

Cheyenne Cigars are the market-leading brand in the other tobacco products (OTP)/filtered cigars category. A leader in the market for 20 years, the brand continually provides excellent profits and growing sales for convenience store retailers.

Cheyenne views its retailers as partners rather than just customers. The company listens to what they have to say, understands and anticipates their challenges, and provides solutions that fit their needs. Each retailer is unique and treated as such. Cheyenne serves the single-store owner with as much dedication as it serves the industry's national chains.

With uncomplicated contracts and straightforward marketing programs that offer simple ways retailers can grow their sales and, more importantly, their profits, Cheyenne does everything it can to promote its brands on the retailer’s behalf. From in-store merchandising and point-of-purchase to digital marketing programs, it assists retailers in driving traffic and register rings.

As a result of this strategy, Cheyenne holds the top three filtered cigar SKUs nationwide: Full Flavor, Menthol and Wild Cherry. Additionally, Cheyenne Cigars account for 80% of the top five SKUs nationwide. Of these five SKUs, Cheyenne accounts for 87% of the volume. The company is outperforming category volume and holds a 33% share of the total category.

