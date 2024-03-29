Meet the 2024 Category Captain for Wine & Liquor: Beam Suntory

For the second consecutive year, Beam Suntory earned the wine and liquor Category Captain title for its increased support of the ever-changing convenience channel.

The company conducted several studies to provide feedback, findings and solutions to help its retailer partners grow traffic. Areas of focus included the fast-growing ready-to-drink spirit based segment, the increased focus on smaller sizes due to possible tradedown and a more economical shopper, and the consequences of locking up or restricting spirit sales (behind counter, glass, etc.).

Beam Suntory has been helping its distributor partners as well, who are in the stores weekly working with managers on their orders. The company continues to invest in training its sales force and upper management teams on the importance of the convenience channel. In one example, Beam Suntory provided recommendations to its largest distributor on how it should improve its route to market and c-store call support, and make buyer introductions.

Additionally, the company is sharpening its focus on providing custom merchandising solutions. Beam Suntory is working with chains such as Casey's General Stores Inc., Kum & Go, Circle K, Wallis Oil, Gier Oil and Chevron ExtraMile to create merchandising solutions that enable them to increase their spirit assortment. While this has helped Beam Suntory’s sales, it’s also helped some of its competitors and the c-store chains, benefiting the entire category.

All information contained in this profile was supplied by the company.