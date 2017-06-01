Perfetti Van Melle USA unveils its new Mentos Pure Fresh Gum Wallet pack. This pocket-friendly pack features a Velcro Brand Press-Lok closure system, a proprietary hook-to-hook technology made especially for flexible packaging. The pack fits neatly into any pocket or handbag, and the closure helps the gum stay sealed and fresh, according to the confectioner. The Mentos Pure Fresh Gum Wallet is available in Fresh Mint, Spearmint and Watermelon varieties. Each pack contains 12 pieces of sugar-free Mentos Pure Fresh Gum.