Mighty Swell Spiked Seltzer Tropic Variety Pack

Mighty Swell is bringing a Tropic Variety 12-Pack to store shelves. The spiked seltzer pack features three new tropical flavors — Mango Raspberry, Pineapple and Blood Orange — alongside its ever-popular Grapefruit variety. Like all Mighty Swell spiked seltzers, the new tropical flavors are certified gluten free, OU Kosher certified, and crafted with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Sweetened with natural white grape juice, Mighty Swell products have no added sugar, 3 grams of carbs, 100 calories, and 5 percent ABV per 12-ounce can. The Tropic Variety 12-Pack carries a suggested retail price of $14.99 to $17.99. An in-store campaign will invite consumers to "Tropic like's it's hot" with endcaps and signage promoting the new flavors.