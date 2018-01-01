Milkadamia Milks & Creamers

Milkadamia is a new non-GMO, gluten- and soy-free brand of macadamia nut milks and creamers made with sustainably farmed nuts. Milkadamia uses raw, never-roasted macadamia nuts for a smooth and easy flavor. Milkadamia currently offers Original, Unsweetened and Unsweetened Vanilla milks in both shelf-stable and chilled options, as well as the Latte Da barista blend. In July, Milkadamia also launched a line of creamers in Vanilla, Unsweetened Vanilla and Macadamia Fudge flavors. The products are dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan and free from cholesterol as well.