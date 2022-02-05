Gerrit J. Verburg Co. expands its portfolio of nostalgic treats with MiniMini Chicles Gum. The whimsical chewing gum aims to transport consumers back to their childhood. Packaged in easy-to-tear, easy-to-pour pouches, MiniMini Chicles Gum is available in two varieties: fruit-flavored and sugar-free peppermint. The fruit-flavored gum comes in a 0.79-ounce pouch and features a medley of fruit flavors in bright colors. The sugar-free peppermint gum comes in a 0.58-ounce pouch and delivers a refreshing mint blast. Both varieties are gluten-free and contain no GMO​s.​​​​​​