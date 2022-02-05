05/02/2022
MiniMini Chicles Gum
The new chewing gum aims to transport consumers back to their childhood.
Gerrit J. Verburg Co. expands its portfolio of nostalgic treats with MiniMini Chicles Gum. The whimsical chewing gum aims to transport consumers back to their childhood. Packaged in easy-to-tear, easy-to-pour pouches, MiniMini Chicles Gum is available in two varieties: fruit-flavored and sugar-free peppermint. The fruit-flavored gum comes in a 0.79-ounce pouch and features a medley of fruit flavors in bright colors. The sugar-free peppermint gum comes in a 0.58-ounce pouch and delivers a refreshing mint blast. Both varieties are gluten-free and contain no GMOs.