Minute Maid Aguas Frescas are refreshing juice drinks made with real fruit juice. The line launches in March 2022 with three bold flavors: Strawberry, Mango and Hibiscus. Developed to satisfy Gen Z's desire for unique flavors and indulgence, but with half the calories of the closest competitor, Minute Maid Aguas Frescas will also pique their curiosity with the line's globally inspired heritage, according to the maker.