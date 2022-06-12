M&M'S unveiled its latest product innovation, M&M'S Caramel Cold Brew. The new product delivers a combination of smooth, robust coffee flavor and sweet, chewy caramel, covered in classic M&M'S milk chocolate and wrapped in a colorful, candy shell, according to the brand. The new M&M'S offering from Mars features the first on-pack appearance of the newest M&M'S character, Purple. M&M'S Caramel Cold brew will be available nationwide beginning February 2023 in single size (1.41 ounces), share size (2.83 ounces) and sharing size stand up pouches (9.05 ounces). Prices range from $1.19 to $4.99.