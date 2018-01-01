Mars Wrigley Confectionery's latest addition to the M&M'S Ice Cream line is the M&M'S Chocolate Cookie Sandwich. The frozen treat features reduced-fat chocolate ice cream surrounded by two homestyle chocolate cookies with M&M'S Minis. The combination of the iconic M&M'S Minis, paired with chocolate ice cream, makes the M&M'S Chocolate Cookie Sandwich a first-of-its-kind treat, with double the chocolate from the inside out, according to the company. The M&M'S Chocolate Cookie Sandwich has a suggested retail price of $1.99 for one 4-ounce bar, or $4.99 for a six-pack box.