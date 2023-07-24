Atomic Brands' Monaco Cocktails brings a new offering to the single-serve adult beverage category: ready-to-drink margaritas. Expanding upon the brand's tequila portfolio, the line includes two distinct flavor profiles, Lime and Watermelon, with classic and spicy varieties for each. The company believes the line will allow it to capitalize on a fast-growing category, as margaritas are the No. 1 bestselling cocktail in the United States, according to Nielsen. Monaco Margaritas are currently available at convenience stores nationwide for between $2.50 and $2.99 per 12-ounce can. Each can has 9 percent ABV, with zero carbonation, malt or gluten.