Mood33 Herbal Teas were developed through a partnership between Evo Hemp and Mood33. The teas are infused with Evo Hemp’s organic, U.S.-grown hemp extract and made with premium botanicals and real fruit juices. Each bottle contains 33 milligrams of full-spectrum hemp. Six mood-specific varieties offer a unique blend of herbs, botanicals and Evo Hemp CBD: Joy (peach and yerba mate), Energy (raspberry lemon, guayusa and green tea), Peace (watermelon, mint and basil), Wellbeing (blueberries, reishi shrooms and hops), Calm (lavender and chamomile), and Passion (passion fruit, hibiscus and lime). All of the teas are vegan, non-GMO and free of preservatives, artificial sweeteners and colors.