More Executive Appointments Announced in Marathon & Andeavor Merger

FINDLAY, Ohio — Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) continues to round up its leadership team as it nears the closing of its merger with Andeavor.

"Our previously announced top executives have begun building teams of talented individuals who have tremendous depth of experience in the areas critical to our ongoing success," said MPC Chairman and CEO Gary R. Heminger. "This group of leaders will be instrumental in unlocking the extraordinary potential of this combined entity."

In its retail network, Anthony Kenney will continue to serve as president of Speedway LLC, as Convenience Store News previously reported. Post-merger, Matthew L. Yoder, currently Andeavor vice president of retail, will report to Kenney as Speedway's senior vice president and chief commercial officer.

In addition, Glenn M. Plumby, currently Speedway senior vice president and chief operating officer, will retain that position and title; and Beth A. Hunter, currently Speedway senior vice president and chief financial officer, will retain that position and title.

Other new appointments include the following:

Refining, Marketing & Supply Organization

Raymond L. Brooks , currently MPC senior vice president of refining, will be executive vice president of Refining. He will report to Donald C. Templin, previously announced as president.

Richard A. Hernandez , currently general manager of MPC's Galveston Bay Refinery, will be senior vice president of eastern refining operations. Refineries will include those located in: Dickinson and Mandan, N.D.; St. Paul Park, Minn.; Robinson, Ill.; Detroit; Canton, Ohio; Catlettsburg, Ky.; and Garyville, La. He will report to Brooks.

C. Tracy Case , currently general manager of MPC's Garyville refinery, will be senior vice president of western refining operations, based in San Antonio. Refineries will include those located in Kenai, Alaska; Los Angeles and Martinez, Calif.; Anacortes, Wash.; Salt Lake City; Gallup, N.M.; and Texas City and El Paso, Texas. Case will also report to Brooks.

Rick D. Hessling , currently MPC manager of crude oil and natural gas supply and trading, will be senior vice president of crude oil supply and logistics, reporting to Templin.

David L. Whikehart , currently MPC vice president of environment, safety and corporate affairs, will be senior vice president of light products supply and logistics, reporting to Templin.

Brian K. Partee , currently MPC vice president of business development, will be senior vice president of marketing, reporting to Templin.

James R. Wilkins , currently MPC director of environment, safety, security and product quality, will be vice president of environment, safety and security, reporting to Templin.

Michael P. Gebhardt, currently Andeavor vice president of mid-continent gathering & processing, will be vice president of supply chain, reporting to Templin.

MPLX LP

Phillip M. Anderson , currently Andeavor senior vice president, northern area value chain, will be MPLX senior vice president of business development. He will report to Michael J. Hennigan, who was previously announced as president.

Pamela K.M. Beall , currently MPLX executive vice president and chief financial officer, will retain that position and title, reporting to Hennigan.

C. Kristopher Hagedorn , currently MPLX vice president and controller, will retain that position and title. He will report to Beall.

Peter Gilgen , currently MPLX vice president and treasurer, will retain that position and title, reporting to Beall.

Gregory S. Floerke , currently MPLX executive vice president of gathering and processing, will retain that position and title, reporting to Beall.

John S. Swearingen, currently MPLX executive vice president of logistics and storage, will retain that position and title, reporting to Beall.

Finance & Accounting Organization

John J. Quaid , currently MPC vice president and controller, will retain that position and title. He will report to Timothy T. Griffith, who was previously named as senior vice president and chief financial officer.

Blane W. Peery , currently Andeavor vice president and controller, will be vice president, accounting and systems integration, based in San Antonio. Peery will report to Quaid.

Michael D. Robinson , currently MPC director of internal audit, will be vice president of audit, reporting to Griffith.

D. Rick Linhardt , currently MPC vice president of tax, will retain that position and title, reporting to Griffith.

Thomas Kaczynski , currently MPC vice president of finance and treasurer, will retain that position and title, reporting to Griffith.

Louis W. Rubiola, currently Andeavor vice president of business process redesign, will be vice president of business planning and analysis, reporting to Griffith.

Information Technology, Commercial and Business Development & Corporate Affairs Organization

Donald W. Wehrly , currently MPC vice president and chief information officer, will retain that position and title. He will report to Gregory J. Goff, who was previously announced as executive vice chairman.

Timothy J. Harris , currently vice president and chief information officer for Andeavor, will be vice president and chief technology officer, based in San Antonio. He will report to Wehrly.

Jonathon P. Coombes , currently MPC director of corporate cybersecurity, will be vice president and information security officer, also reporting to Wehrly.

David R. Heppner , currently Speedway senior vice president of engineering, services and corporate support, will be MPC vice president of commercial and business development, reporting to Goff.

Karma M. Thomson, currently Andeavor vice president of logistics, will be vice president of corporate affairs, reporting to Goff.

In addition, Molly R. Benson, currently MPC vice president, chief securities, governance and compliance officer and corporate secretary, will retain that position and title. She will report to Suzanne Gagle, who was previously announced as general counsel.

MPC expects to close the transaction on Oct. 1, subject to regulatory and other customary closing conditions, including approval by shareholders. Shareholders for Andeavor and MPC are slated to cast votes at special meetings on Sept. 24.

Under the terms of the deal, MPC will acquire all of Andeavor's outstanding shares, representing a total equity value of $23.3 billion and a total enterprise value of $35.6 billion. MPC and Andeavor shareholders will own approximately 66 percent and 34 percent of the combined company, respectively, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Findlay-based MPC is the nation's second-largest refiner, with a crude oil refining capacity of approximately 1.9 million barrels per calendar day in its six-refinery system. Marathon brand gasoline is sold through approximately 5,600 independently owned retail outlets across 20 states and Washington, D.C.

In addition, Speedway, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates the nation's second-largest convenience store chain, with approximately 2,740 convenience stores in 22 states.

San Antonio-based Andeavor is an integrated marketing, logistics and refining company. Andeavor's retail-marketing system currently includes more than 3,200 stores marketed under multiple well-known fuel brands, including ARCO, SuperAmerica, Shell, Exxon, Mobil, Tesoro, USA Gasoline and Giant. It also has ownership in Andeavor Logistics LP and its non-economic general partner. Andeavor operates 10 refineries with a combined capacity of approximately 1.2 million barrels per day in the mid-continent and western United States.