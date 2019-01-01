General Mills Convenience brings its popular Mott's Fruit Flavored Snacks to convenience stores. Packaged in peg bags, the product is available in two varieties: Assorted Fruit and Tropical Fruit. Mott's Fruit Flavored Snacks are made from natural flavors and colors, and provide 100 percent of a consumer's daily value of Vitamin C. Each five-ounce peg bag sells for a suggested retail price of $1.99.