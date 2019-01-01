Mott's Fruit Flavored SnacksDesigned for convenience stores, the peg bags come in Assorted Fruit and Tropical Fruit varieties.
General Mills Convenience brings its popular Mott's Fruit Flavored Snacks to convenience stores. Packaged in peg bags, the product is available in two varieties: Assorted Fruit and Tropical Fruit. Mott's Fruit Flavored Snacks are made from natural flavors and colors, and provide 100 percent of a consumer's daily value of Vitamin C. Each five-ounce peg bag sells for a suggested retail price of $1.99.